Taking a closer look at COVID-19 demographics across Idaho

The state has a website dedicated solely to coronavirus, which is updated daily with new case statistics and demographics.

BOISE, Idaho — The State of Idaho continues to gather more data about COVID-19. The state, in conjunction with Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, has a website set up solely for coronavirus..

The website includes data on the number of cases and demographics on those who have been confirmed to have the virus.

In reporting COVID-19 numbers, the state tracks confirmed cases as well as probable cases. It also tracks how many deaths and recoveries have occurred statewide. It also tracks how many hospitalizations and ICU patients there are across Idaho due to COVID-19. The information comes from local health districts.

The data shows some interesting trends across the Gem State.

As of Wednesday night, 32 of Idaho's 44 counties were reporting ten or fewer cases.

Eleven counties still have zero confirmed cases of coronavirus: Bear Lake, Benewah, Boise, Boundary, Butte, Clark, Clearwater, Franklin, Lewis, Oneida and Shoshone.

Three counties in Idaho are seeing the number of COVID-19 deaths hit double digits. Ada and Nez Perce counties have the highest number with 16 deaths. Twin Falls County is the next highest at 11 deaths.

Demographics on the data show the younger age groups are contracting the virus more often, while older residents have a higher mortality rate.

Idahoans age 18 to 29 have the highest number of cases at 401, while those age 80 and older have the fewest overall cases at 136.

However, those over the age of 80 have the highest number of deaths of any age range. There are currently 38 reported deaths in the 80 and older range, while there are no confirmed deaths under the age of 50 in Idaho.

The same statistics show that more women are contracting the virus, yet more men are dying from it.

The numbers also break down how many healthcare workers in Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state is continuing to test more Idahoans daily and the website reports nearly 29,000 completed lab tests so far.

