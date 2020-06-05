System to decontaminate N95 masks arrives in eastern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video in this story is about the importance of wearing masks.
A system able to decontaminate 80,000 N95 masks a day so they can be reused has arrived in Idaho Falls.
Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday said the decontamination system will strengthen the state's ability to protect healthcare workers from the coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Defense Logistics Agency last month awarded a $415 million contract for 60 Battelle Memorial Institute Critical Care Decontamination Systems.
Some have already been put in operation decontaminating the masks that can be reused up to 20 times.
An element of Little's four-stage plan that started Friday to reopen the economy relies on having enough personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
