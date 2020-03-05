Sweden says European Union investigating remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world on Sunday.

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Sunday, May 3, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Key updates

Swedish drug regulator agency investigating on a rapid schedule if the drug remdesivir should be used to treat COVID-19

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 60,000 people in the United States have died.

Worldwide, over 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. More than 244,000 people have died around the globe.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Swedish regulatory agency: EU investigating remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

The Swedish national drug and medicine supervision agency says the European Union is investigating on a rapid schedule whether the use of the drug remdesivir could be allowed for treating the coronavirus within the 27-nation bloc following a similar decision in the United States.

The Swedish Medical Products Agency's infection department director, Charlotta Bergqvist, told Swedish broadcaster TV4 that the introduction of remdesivir with is now being studied with a high priority within the EU and a decision may be reached “in a few days.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently authorized emergency use of remdesivir on people hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The drug was originally developed for treatment of Ebola and produced by the California-based Gilead Sciences Inc.