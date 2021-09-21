Amid surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Little to give Idaho hospitals $10 million in relief funds

The $10 million is "to address the growing needs in Idaho hospitals, primary and urgent care clinics, and skilled nursing facilities due to the recent surge."

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 17.

With more Idahoans with COVID-19 filling hospital beds across the Gem State and crisis standards of care activated, Governor Brad Little is granting Idaho hospitals $10 million in relief funds, his office announced on Tuesday.

The $10 million is meant "to address the growing needs in Idaho hospitals, primary and urgent care clinics, and skilled nursing facilities due to the recent surge in COVID-19 patients needing care," according to Gov. Little's office.

"We have taken many steps to preserve access to healthcare during the pandemic, and this latest round of support will help ease the burden on our hospitals and healthcare heroes right now," Gov. Little said in a statement.

The governor's office did not provide any further details on how the $10 million will be distributed, to who in the healthcare system it will impact most or any other comment on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho.

The governor's office did also provide a list of things that Gov. Little has done throughout the pandemic. However, crisis standards of care have been activated across Idaho, even with the other $50 million in other resources the governor has allocated to fight the surging pandemic on the list.

Neither the governor nor his office provided any additional comment on the relief funds in his statement.

Gov. Little continues to encourage Idahoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus