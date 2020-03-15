Sun Valley Resort announces mountain closure due to coronavirus concerns

Effective March 16, Sun Valley will halt all mountain operations for the remainder of the 2019-20 winter season.

Sun Valley Resort CEO Bruce Fery announced on Sunday that the resort will be closing all mountain operations due to coronavirus concerns on Sunday.

Beginning on March 16, Sun Valley will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 winter season, including lift operations, ski schools, dining outlets, and retail services.

According to the announcement, village operations in Sun Valley will be limited until further notice.

"We are very grateful to all our customers, guests, pass holders, business partners, local officials, health care providers and other stakeholders who are working through this difficult time with us and our communities," Fery said in a statement. "We look forward to moving beyond this situation and welcoming everyone back for many summer and winter seasons to come."

All winter lift tickets, rentals, lessons and anything purchased online will be refunded within 14 business days, according to the press release.

