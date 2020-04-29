Boise parish announces plans for Saturday reopening

Wednesday's announcement from St. Mark's Catholic Community outlines steps the church is taking to ensure social distancing and screen worshipers.

Many churches around Idaho will welcome people back to their buildings this coming weekend, but worshipers won't be elbow-to-elbow in the pews.

Stage One of the State of Idaho's reopening plan allows places of worship to hold gatherings starting May 1, barring any unexpected worsening of the coronavirus situation in Idaho that might prompt a change in the state's plan.

Many churches may still be working on their reopening plans, or have not made public announcements.

However, the reopening plan for St. Mark's Catholic Community in Boise, announced Wednesday, offers a snapshot of what to expect as that church and other churches work to ensure the health and safety of the people who go there.

St. Mark's will resume celebration of Mass and other sacraments on Saturday, following guidelines from the Idaho governor's office, Central District Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.

The parish has "carefully created a plan that protects parishioners who choose to attend," according to a news release.

To ensure social distancing, only 200 people will be allowed to attend any service. That's approximately one-sixth the seating capacity of St. Mark's, which can seat more than 1,200 people.

All who attend will be pre-screened for risk of infection, be required to wear a mask, have their temperatures taken, and sanitize their hands.

Once inside, movement will be restricted by designated standing spaces, walking paths, and seating. Trained staff and volunteers will be on hand throughout the church to ensure compliance.

Families will not need to maintain the "six feet apart" social distance from each other. Children under the age of 18 will be required to remain with a parent or guardian at all times.

The church is advising those at increased risk for complications from coronavirus to stay home.

Fr. Ben Uhlenkott, pastor of St. Mark's, said, “to be Catholic is to be in community. Certainly, we have maintained community even while social isolating at home. But now, with the plan we have, our parishioners may once again gather together, worship, and celebrate our faith. Of course, those who are at risk of grave illness or death are still being told to stay home, where we will minister to them as we have been.”

Another church, Eagle Christian, has also posted plans to hold services May 2 and 3 - with social distancing and health protocols.

