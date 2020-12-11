St. Luke's to pause some elective surgeries until Christmas to keep up with Idaho's wave of COVID-19 cases

Starting Monday until Dec. 25, St. Luke's will stop scheduling elective surgeries that require an overnight stay and can be delayed 90 days without ill effects.

BOISE, Idaho — Due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, St. Luke's Health System announced on Thursday that certain elective surgeries will no longer be scheduled. The restriction is needed so the healthcare group can "proactively manage its capacity for care."

In a press release, St. Luke's said surgeries and procedures that can be delayed by 90 or more days without adverse effects and that also require an overnight visit will no longer be scheduled.

The pause on certain surgeries starts on Monday, Nov. 16 and will be in effect through Dec. 25. St. Luke's in Boise, Meridian, Magic Valley and Nampa will also cancel any of these surgeries that have been scheduled for the week of Nov. 16.

St. Luke's added that they will reevaluate the plan weekly.

St. Luke's hospitals in McCall, Wood River and Mountain Home won't cancel any scheduled elective surgeries and procedures, as those will go on as planned.

The health system also announced that they will continue the pause on the intake of pediatric patients at St. Luke's Magic Valley.

Any kids needing to be seen will be transferred from Twin Falls to other medical facilities. St Luke's did issue two exceptions:

Patients at least 14 years old and weigh at least 40 kg in and don't have COVID-19 may be admitted to an adult bed at Magic Valley hospital.

Patients younger than 28 days old and don't have COVID-19 may be admitted to the Magic Valley hospital NICU.