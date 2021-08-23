St. Luke's to begin taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster Monday

People going through chemotherapy and those who have had an organ transplant are among those who could get additional protection from a third shot.

BOISE, Idaho — People who are immunocompromised will have an opportunity starting Monday to sign up for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which doctors believe could confer added protection.

The "booster" shot will be a third injection of either the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccine. The additional dose is not currently recommended for those who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those who qualify for the third dose include people undergoing treatment for cancer, those who have received an organ or stem cell transplant, and people with an advanced or untreated HIV infection. For the full list of who may need a third shot, visit the CDC's website here; patients who aren't sure if they should get one are encouraged to talk to their doctor.

St. Luke's is encouraging patients who want the third dose to schedule an appointment through the myChart app online or call 208-381-9000.

"It is anticipated that there will be increased traffic to myChart and in call volumes to St. Luke's Clinics," the health system wrote in an email. "If someone cannot get through to schedule immediately on Monday, they are encouraged to be patient and keep trying. St. Luke's is working hard to accommodate demand."

Watch more Local News: