St. Luke's Children's treating 7-year-old patient for MIS-C

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is associated with COVID-19 and is potentially serious in children, St. Luke's says.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Children's announced Tuesday it is treating what is believed to be Idaho's first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), an illness associated with COVID-19.

The 7-year-old patient, who has no known underlying health conditions, is currently being treated in St. Luke's Children's Hospital Pediatric ICU in Boise.

MIS-C is a newly recognized and potentially serious illness in children, according to St. Luke's.

Health officials believe MIS-C is a delayed complication of COVID-19, typically occurring about four weeks after initial exposure to the virus.

Children infected with MIS-C are ill enough to be admitted to the hospital, but the condition is extremely rare to date.

Symptoms vary from person to person but tend to affect several organs and systems in the body. Symptoms are similar to those of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) or Kawasaki disease in which blood vessels enlarge and can form aneurysms.

Some MIS-C patients have "signs of impaired cardiac function, gastrointestinal symptoms, kidney damage or neurologic symptoms."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus