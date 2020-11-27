Southwest District Health will no longer allow in-person public comment at meetings

The decision was made in order to comply with Idaho Gov. Brad Little's rollback to Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds.

Southwest District Health, the public health district that represents Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties, announced several changes to the format of their Board of Health meetings on Friday.

The changes were made in order to comply with the Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order issued by Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Nov. 14.

Board of Health members may attend meetings in-person or remotely. Additionally, meetings will be limited to ten people or less, to include Board of Health members and SWDH staff, and in-person public comments will not be taken.

"To ensure safety and integrity of the meeting space, an in-person public comment period will not be provided," said Bryan Elliott, SWDH Board of Health Chairman.

Face coverings will also be required when the mandatory six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

While in-person comments will not be taken until further notice, residents are still able to submit comments virtually. Submissions must be received at least 24 hours prior to the meeting and will be shared with the Board.

Comments in response to agenda items can be made via Survey Monkey- a link will be available on the meeting agenda- or via mail to SWDH Board of Health at the following address:

SWDH Board of Health, Attn: Administration Office, 13307 Miami Lane, Caldwell, ID, 83607

Residents are also able to view board meetings virtually via the SWDH YouTube page.

The next Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the SWDH Canyon Room, 13307 Miami Lane, Caldwell, 83607.

