Live: Southwest District Health to discuss COVID-19 situation, no special meeting for possible mask mandate planned

The meeting will not be accepting in-person comments and the deadline for comments on specific agenda items was Monday at 10 a.m.

CALDWELL, Idaho — At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Southwest District Health is holding a Board of Health meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the district and the board's plan to roll out the new vaccines.

In-person attendance at the meeting is capped at ten people, including the board members and district staff. People who are unable to attend can watch the meeting in its entirety in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

The meeting's agenda has the board's open discussion scheduled for 10:20 a.m., with the COVID-19 situation update scheduled for 10:50 a.m., followed by the vaccine plan update at 11 a.m.

The health board will break at about 11:30 a.m. and will return to introduce new district employees, review expense and revenue reports, and approve the meeting schedule for 2021.

The Southwest District Health's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10 a.m.

According to the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare, Idaho should receive 13,650 doses of the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are anticipating that we will get more vaccine in and as that comes available we will go on to our second, third, and then fourth-tiers for our employees," infectious disease Dr. Laura McGeorge said on Monday during a St. Luke's call.