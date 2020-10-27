Watch live at 9 a.m.: Southwest District Health to discuss coronavirus situation, health alert level during board meeting

The board will also introduce new SWDH staff members during Tuesday's meeting.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH), the health district that oversees Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties, will hold a board meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The meeting comes the day after Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved Idaho back into Stage 3 of Idaho Rebounds, the state's phased reopening plan, amid spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Board members are planning to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the aforementioned counties, health alert levels and clinic operations during the meeting. New SWDH staff members will also be introduced.