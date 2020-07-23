Live at 10 a.m. - Southwest District Health to take up coronavirus strategies in rescheduled meeting

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Southwest District Health board is again set to take up the next steps in dealing with COVID-19 after protests and safety concerns scuttled a planned meeting on the topic last week.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Canyon County Courthouse in Courtroom 140. It will also be streamed live in this story.

There is limited seating for the public in the courtroom, and face coverings will be available for those who wish to attend in person.

In the previously planned meeting, the health district signaled that board members would discuss the possibility of a mask mandate similar to what Central District Health has imposed in Ada County. Whether to make face coverings mandatory no longer appears on the district's meeting agenda.

"The agenda has been simplified from earlier this week to dispel public speculation about the Board of Health's intent to impose a mandatory mask order," SWDH wrote in a press release. "The agenda includes action items to allow Board members to provide recommendations to Southwest District Health and communities regarding strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit exposure to high risk populations."

Public testimony will not be accepted during the meeting.

The previously scheduled meeting on Friday was canceled after Ammon Bundy and other protesters forced their way into the Southwest District Health building and shoved a district employee. The meeting was then rescheduled for Tuesday, then pushed back again so SWDH could ensure all safety concerns had been adequately addressed.