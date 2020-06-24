While COVID-19 cases in Canyon County grow, Southwest District Health has no plans to return to Stage 3

The director for the health district told KTVB while Canyon County is seeing a spike in cases, they have plenty of hospital capacity.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Bars across Ada County will be closing their doors yet again after Central District Health ordered them to close due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. All bars in the county will need to close by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The health district also pulled Ada County back into Stage 3 of Gov. Brad Little's reopening plan. However, there is concern that Ada County residents will make the short drive over into Canyon County to patronize bars.

Nikole Zogg, the director for Southwest District Health, said while the spike is concerning, the district has no plans on returning to Stage. They also don't plan on closing bars down in the six counties that the district oversees.

The health district serves Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington, and Adams counties.

Zogg is concerned with Canyon County, specifically due to the recent increase in new COVID-19 infections.

“All of the data we're monitoring, while our elevated cases counts are concerning, they are primarily among the younger population who tend to not require so many healthcare resources,” she explained.

This is a major reason why they are not moving Canyon County back to Stage 3. Zogg said there would need to be a strain on hospital resources for them to move back in stages.

“That would probably be the time we would consider making harder decisions about closures or things of that nature,” Zogg said.

This is why she and Debbie Kling, the mayor of Nampa, are urging folks to practice social distancing and wear a mask when going out.

“We don't get to decide how the virus is going to behave and act,” Zogg said. “In certain circumstances, it’s absolutely appropriate and recommended, where you will be in close contact with people that aren’t with your household, whether it’s the grocery store or church or other settings.”

Kling told KTVB one thing she hasn’t seen enough of in Nampa are people wearing masks.

“Our numbers are spiking, our percentage of positive cases in the tests has gone up substantially and it's very concerning,” she said.

Her message right now to people is to think of their neighbor or think of a family member who falls in the vulnerable population to COVID-19.

“We are a community and I think a state that stands on their rights, it’s my right to do whatever I want to do,” she said. “The one thing I want to share with our community is that sometimes we lay down our rights for others and we do what’s right.”

At this time, Southwest District Health Director Zogg said most of their new cases aren't linked to bars in the area, unlike Ada County's spike in cases.

“We do see some cases connected to bar exposures but the vast majority of the cases we’re investigating right now are really tied to social gatherings, family gatherings and worksite exposures,” she said.

However, with bars in Ada County closing, Zogg's now worried that folks will drive to Canyon County and visit open bars. She is urging business owners to continue practicing the state protocols in order to slow the spread.

“Do the best that they can to mitigate those close exposures in their businesses,” she said. “So, we don't end up in a place similar to where they are in Ada County.”

Kling told KTVB she does not want to see any businesses being forced to close due to a spike in cases and a strain on the hospital capacity.

“It would be very negative at this point from an economic standpoint,” she said. “The economy and the impact of a negative economy is substantial. It goes far more than the physical health, it’s the mental health and emotional health.”

Her appeal to Ada County residents planning on driving into Nampa to go to bars is for them to stay home.

“Skip a weekend, or two. You’re going to have about two weekends where you don’t get to go out to the bar,” she said. “Enjoy staying home that weekend. Do something else but help us protect everyone.”

Kling also released a statement on Tuesday on how Nampa residents can stay safe while Ada County goes back to Stage 3. Read her full statement below:

