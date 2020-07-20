Southwest District Health cancels Tuesday's special meeting because of 'security concerns'

The district is still deciding when the Special Board of Health meeting will be rescheduled to.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Southwest District Health Special Board of Health meeting on Tuesday morning is now canceled after officials were worried about "security concerns."

The meeting was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the district's meeting on Thursday was abruptly canceled when Ammon Bundy and a large number of protesters forced way into the health department's building.

Now the meeting over the possibility of a mask mandate for the district will be rescheduled for a second time. The health department canceled Tuesday's meeting because of "continuing security concerns and to ensure the meeting is as safe and accessible as possible."

The district is still deciding when the public meeting will be rescheduled to.

The first attempt at holding a public meeting over the issue ended when Ammon Bundy and other protesters forced their way into the department's offices to be in the meeting. The meeting was publicly available on Zoom.

Nikki Zogg, the director of Southwest District Health, said the protesters on Thursday forced their way into the clinic wing of the building and SWDH wanted to protect their clients' health and privacy.

“We offer clinical services such as immunizations, women’s, infants and children’s or WIC programs, we have a medical clinic,” said Zogg. “Certainly our staff were frightened by the event as well as clients and patients that we had in the clinic.”

The public health district oversees Canyon, Payette, Gem, Adams, Washington, and Owyhee counties.

