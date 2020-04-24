Some restaurants included in partial reopening of Coeur d'Alene Casino

Some restaurants at the casino are open on Monday with enhanced cleaning protocols and reduced seating capacity, according to a spokesperson.

WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino has reopened some of its restaurants on Monday with social distancing efforts in place and face mask requirements.

The casino closed on March 20, five days before Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a statewide stay-at-home order. The order is set to expire on May 1.

All casino employees kept their jobs, wages and benefits during the closure, though only essential employees continued to come to work.

Heather Keen, a spokesperson for the casino, said the The High Mountain Buffet and The Chinook will be closed for the limited opening on Monday.

Others will reopen on Friday or later, according to Keen.

The Spa Ssakwa’q’n, bingo, and off-track betting will remain closed during the casino's initial reopening phase. Certain gaming machines will also be turned off to ensure physical space in between people.

"Notably different than other businesses currently operating, face masks or face coverings will be required for everyone on the casino property, making the health protections we have in place arguably more stringent than those in place at a local grocery or hardware store," Keen wrote in a statement to KREM.

Neither the Coeur d’Alene Reservation or Benewah County have had any confirmed COVID-19 cases to date.

Sixty-one people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kootenai County as of Monday. There have been four cases in Bonner County to date.

The Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council appointed a Task Force to plan for the phased reopening of the reservation and tribal entities. The group will regularly review local coronavirus data and trends and provide recommendations to the Tribal Council as the situation changes.

Other tribal entities and facilities will also begin their phased reopenings.

“We have put a lot of thought and effort into preparing to re-open in the safest way possible," said Coeur d’Alene Casino Chief Executive Officer Laura Stensgar.

According to the tribe, patrons can expect to see some changes throughout the casino property to protect the health of guests and employees:

Significant social distancing efforts including reduced and distanced seating at all restaurants and lounges, every other gaming machine powered off to ensure physical distance between patrons, and plexiglas barriers installed in key locations across the property.

Face masks or face coverings will be required for everyone on casino property.

All concerts and large events have been rescheduled to later dates.

Closing the casino from 3 to 7 a.m. daily for deep cleaning

Spa Ssakwa’q’n, the High Mountain Buffet, bingo, and off-track betting will remain closed during the initial phase of reopening

Idaho Gov. Brad Little laid out his four-step plan on Thursday for how the state can reopen as the threat of coronavirus recedes.

Under stage one of the plan, which is aimed at going into effect on May 1, both retail stores and places of worship would be allowed to reopen, provided they can maintain appropriate social distancing.

Stage two, set to run from May 16 to May 29, would see restaurants, hair and nail salons and gyms reopen, as long as they can safely meet protocols.