68 inmates at Ada County Jail test positive for coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho — It didn't take long for COVID-19 to spread inside the Ada County Jail.

Officials say 68 inmates in the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The first positive test came back last week when an inmate complained about loss of taste and smell on July 28. The inmate was tested immediately, and the positive results for COVID-19 came back the next day.

The inmate has since been moved to the Health Services Unit of the jail.

Staff has tested all 86 inmates that were housed in the same dorm and two others who reported having symptoms.

Those tests came back late Thursday, with a total of four positive tests out of the 88. One of those positive tests was for an inmate who lived in a different dorm. All 168 inmates in that dorm were then tested — and 63 tests came back positive earlier this week.

The four inmates in the first dorm are now being quarantined in the HSU.

The 63 inmates who tested positive in the other dorm are staying where they are and jail staff is doing what they can to separate those inmates from others.