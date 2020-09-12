Group places hundreds of signs in support of Central District Health

The show of support for the health district comes amid several large protests against the proposed health order.

BOISE, Idaho — Overshadowed by Tuesday's protests that ultimately prompted the Central District Health board to end their meeting early, was a message supporting the board and the difficult decisions it must make.

After hundreds of people showed up outside the CDH office in Boise on Friday to protest a proposed public health order, another group decided that they were tired of seeing only one side publicly voice their opinion on the health order debate.

On Tuesday, the group posted more than 300 signs outside the CDH office offering messages of support for the health district's staff, board, the health order, and decisions bases on science.

Organizers told KTVB that they aren't trying to start a movement, but are just citizens who wanted like-minded people in the community to know they are not alone in making personal sacrifices for the better of the community.

Georgette Siqueiros was among those helping to place signs and said many didn't feel the need to publicly voice their support for health restrictions, including mask mandates, in the past.

Now, according to the group, more than 600 people have come together to sign a letter to the health board in support of their work and health orders that will keep the community safe.

"I think we are all more used to people doing what medical professionals and scientists recommend," Siqueiros said. "There are so many people who are in support and maybe just didn't think we would need to rally behind it. We thought it would be common sense.

"It feels maybe a little isolating or it's harder to see if you are just at home," Siqueiros added. "You are not really visible, but there are thousands and thousands of us who are doing the right things to protect each other."

After the signs were placed, some staff members at CDH went outside to read them. Some were clearly emotional after seeing the signs and said it meant a lot to see support from the community.

The board had intended to take up a revised version of the health order Tuesday evening. But about 15 minutes into the meeting, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Chief of Police Ryan Lee urged the board to halt the meeting due to safety concerns from a large protest outside the building and smaller protests happening at some board members' homes.

Central District Health has not announced when they will again try to consider the revised order.

