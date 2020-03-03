Showing coronavirus symptoms and can’t get to a doctor? Try a virtual visit

The CDC recommends avoiding crowds during the coronavirus outbreak. 'Virtual visits' allow a doctor to treat you online and avoid exposure at the doctor's office.

SEATTLE — Public Health – Seattle & King County said people experiencing symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) like fever, cough, or respiratory problems should get in touch with their doctor. But because of how the virus is spread, many people don’t want to be in crowds, and some doctors don’t want patients flocking to their offices.

So, what should you do? You could phone it in. Literally.

Many doctors can treat patients virtually through the TelaDoc system. All you need to do is sign up for an account and you can use the service through a computer, or even your phone.

Dr. Dani Henderson is with the MultiCare Women's Center in Puyallup and can treat her patients virtually.

“Other than the physical touch, it’s exactly like a doctor's visit,” explained Dr. Henderson. “So, we will look at you in the camera. We will ask you what symptoms you’re experiencing, that you tell your story, see what’s going on and then help talk through the symptoms you’re feeling.”

While you cannot be tested for coronavirus through a virtual visit, TelaDoc’s website states patients can call 24/7 with questions about the virus or exposure.

Public Health – Seattle & King County said anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms should not go to the emergency room first because ERs “need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.”

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

Public Health said anyone who is feeling sick and showing symptoms of coronavirus should seek medical care about being tested for the virus. You should also ask about being tested for the virus if you traveled to an affected area in the 14 days before the illness began, or if “you have been identified by the health department as a recent close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case or had recent close contact with someone who is being evaluated for novel coronavirus infection.”

If you are planning to see a doctor in person, Public Health said you should call ahead and inform them of your recent travel and symptoms.

Health officials said one way to help stop the spread of the virus is for people to stay home from work if you are sick and to frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You should also avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose with unwashed hands.