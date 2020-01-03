'Should I cancel my travel plans?' Coronavirus questions and answers

Should people cancel their travel plans because of the coronavirus?

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW has received hundreds of texts this weekend from viewers looking for answers to their questions and concerns about the coronavirus.

One of the most commonly asked questions has been from people wondering if they should cancel their travel plans because of the coronavirus.

Q: Should I cancel my trip?

A: Right now, if you're traveling inside the United States, you don't need to cancel your plans, according to the Centers for Disease Control. If you're traveling outside the United States, you'll want to look to see if your destination has a travel notice.

There are various travel notice levels based on an assessment of the health risks associated with travel to that area.

Warning Level 3: Avoid all nonessential travel

Level 3 locations right now: China, Iran, South Korea, Italy

Alert Level 2: High-risk groups (older adults or those with chronic medical conditions) should postpone their travel plans

Level 2 locations right now: Japan

Watch Level 1: The risk is low, travelers shouldn't postpone or cancel travel plans, but should take precautions like avoiding contact with sick people; avoiding touching their eyes, nose or mouth before washing their hands; and was hands often

Level 1 locations right now: Hong Kong

The CDC also reminds travelers that the risk of getting COVID-19 on an airplane is low.