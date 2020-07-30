Shoshone County man in his 80s dies from COVID-19 complications

This is the tenth COVID-19 related death in North Idaho. The other nine deaths were in Kootenai County.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The first coronavirus related death in Shoshone County was reported Thursday, according to the Panhandle Health District.

The man was in his 80s and was a Shoshone County resident, the health district wrote in a press release. He had been hospitalized due to complications from the virus, the health district wrote.

This is the tenth COVID-19 related death in North Idaho. The other nine deaths were in Kootenai County.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones as they grieve their loss,” PHD Director Lora Whalen said in a statement. “It is vital for our community to take this virus seriously. COVID-19 is highly contagious and we ask that individuals take the necessary precautions to protect their fellow citizens.”

The health district said they would not be releasing any more details about the man out of respect for his family.

As of Wednesday, July 29, there were 1,697 coronavirus cases in North Idaho. Most of the cases are in Kootenai County.