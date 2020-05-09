2 students in Kuna School District test positive for COVID-19

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna School District announced in multiple emails to parents that two students in the district tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attended in-person classes in the last week.
The district said Central District Health told school officials that a second-grader at Crimson Point Elementary and one student at Kuna High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the high school student attended school on Monday and Wednesday, and the second-grader did not attend class on Thursday.
The Kuna School District said officials from CDH will contact families of students who may have been exposed to the virus.
"An epidemiologist team member from the Central District Health Department will be notifying parents, staff, and faculty who had closest contact to the individual testing positive for COVID-19. At this time, if you are not contacted by email or phone by Monday, Sept. 7 then your student is not considered to be at any significant risk," Superintendent Wendy Johnson said in an email sent to parents on Friday night.