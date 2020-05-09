2 students in Kuna School District test positive for COVID-19

The school district said health officials will reach out to anyone who had contact with the sick students.

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna School District announced in multiple emails to parents that two students in the district tested positive for the coronavirus. Both students attended in-person classes in the last week.

The district said Central District Health told school officials that a second-grader at Crimson Point Elementary and one student at Kuna High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the high school student attended school on Monday and Wednesday, and the second-grader did not attend class on Thursday.

The Kuna School District said officials from CDH will contact families of students who may have been exposed to the virus.