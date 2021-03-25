x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Coronavirus

Sens. Crapo and Wyden want to require nursing homes to disclose vaccine data

Lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to require disclosure of vaccination rates for residents and staff.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, Mary Claire Lane, 86, left, a resident at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Canton, Mass., is greeted by her daughter Anne Darling, of Attleboro, Mass., center, during a visit, at the nursing home, in Canton. Nursing homes have to publicly disclose their vaccination rates for flu and pneumonia, but there’s no similar mandate for COVID-19 shots. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes have to publicly disclose their vaccination rates for flu and pneumonia, but there's no similar mandate for COVID-19 shots. 

The pandemic has taken its steepest toll among residents of long-term care facilities. 

Now lawmakers of both parties are urging the Biden administration to require disclosure of vaccination rates for residents and staff, and to make it easy for family members, advocacy groups and researchers to access such potentially critical details. 

Sens. Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, and Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican, say the lack of publicly available information is leaving families in the dark. 

The nursing home industry says it supports disclosure.

Related Articles

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: