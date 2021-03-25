Sens. Crapo and Wyden want to require nursing homes to disclose vaccine data

Lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to require disclosure of vaccination rates for residents and staff.

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes have to publicly disclose their vaccination rates for flu and pneumonia, but there's no similar mandate for COVID-19 shots.

The pandemic has taken its steepest toll among residents of long-term care facilities.

Now lawmakers of both parties are urging the Biden administration to require disclosure of vaccination rates for residents and staff, and to make it easy for family members, advocacy groups and researchers to access such potentially critical details.

Sens. Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, and Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican, say the lack of publicly available information is leaving families in the dark.

The nursing home industry says it supports disclosure.

