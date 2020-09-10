Sen. Mike Crapo tests negative for coronavirus twice

Despite coming in close contact with several coronavirus-positive attendees of the Rose Garden Ceremony, Idaho Sen. Crapo continues to test negative.

BOISE, Idaho — The number of positive COVID-19 cases appearing from the Rose Garden ceremony at the White House continues to grow.

More than a dozen people who attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's reception on Sept. 26, or came into contact with those who attended, have tested positive, including President Trump.

Both Idaho senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo met with Judge Barrett personally following the ceremony. Crapo, who is on the Senate judiciary committee, was seated next to Sen. Tillis from North Carolina, who tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Crapo was wearing a mask during the ceremony. Both Crapo and Risch have been tested negative since the ceremony and their meetings with Judge Barrett.

Two days ago, the New York Times posted this article on Twitter:

Students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame are furious that the school’s president, who led the charge for reopening, failed to wear a mask at the White House ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. He later tested positive for the coronavirus.https://t.co/EJqDVlx6dX — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 7, 2020

The university's president and advocate for reopening the school in August, Rev. John Jenkins, is seen at the pack of this picture. He is seen not wearing a mask.

Jenkins later apologized for his lapse in judgment, saying he failed to lead by example by not wearing a mask at a time when he's asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so.

But look at the foreground: standing next to President Trump is Sen. Crapo. He is seen in the middle of a group of people not wearing a mask.

Because Crapo was seen so close to President Trump, KTVB reached out to Crapo to determine if he has been tested since this photo was taken. We received this statement on Friday:

"Senator Crapo tested negative via a rapid test on Saturday, October 3. He tested negative again via an RT-PCR test on Wednesday, October 7. He wore the mask for most of his time at the White House that Saturday, but there was a group photo indoors for which he removed his mask and this photo was shot in the few minutes following that photo. He left shortly after."