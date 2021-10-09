Saint Alphonsus tells people don't come to the ER to get a COVID test

This affects six emergency departments in Idaho and eastern Oregon.

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus Health System is asking people to not come to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test if they don't feel sick.

Officials say there's a high volume of patients in the area right now, and to help them take care of patients in their six emergency rooms, they will not be administering tests to people who don't have symptoms of the virus. This affects emergency departments in Boise, Nampa, Eagle, Ontario and Baker City.

This news comes as more companies, events and organizations now require either full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for admission, event participation or for travel.

If you do have symptoms and you are looking to get tested, they ask that you go to their website.

If you need to get a test for international travel, Saint Alphonsus asks that you call 208-367-DOCS for medical evaluation and testing information.



Asymptomatic patients needing COVID-19 tests for international travel can contact the Saint Alphonsus Center for Global Health and Healing at 208-302-5200.

