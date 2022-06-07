Saint Alphonsus scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for children ages six months and older

Parents can now schedule appointments for their children age six months and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

BOISE, Idaho — Parents can now schedule appointments for their children ages six months and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents can schedule appointments online for three Saint Alphonsus pediatric clinics in Idaho.

Vaccines will be available at the following Saint Alphonsus pediatric clinics throughout the Treasure Valley:

Boise: Boise Pediatrics 1072 N. Liberty St.

Nampa: Garrity 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way

Caldwell: 315 E. Elm Street

The clinics will be accepting appointments for children up to the age of 18 and administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Saint Alphonsus is also offering vaccines and boosters for adults at 12 medical clinics in Idaho and Oregon.

To schedule child or adult appointments online click HERE.

