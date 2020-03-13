Saint Alphonsus restricting visitor contact to protect patients and staff during coronavirus pandemic

Only visitors above the age of 14 from the immediate family will be allowed to visit their relatives in the hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus Health System announced new visitor restrictions on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Idaho, but there are confirmed cases in surrounding states.

In an effort to protect patients and staff, Saint Alphonsus is implementing the following restrictions immediately in their hospitals in Idaho and Oregon:

Visitors with respiratory symptoms (cough, wheeze, shortness of breath, congestion) or fever above 100.4° F will be provided a mask and asked to return home or seek medical attention;

Patients with respiratory symptoms or fever, presenting for diagnosis, treatment or other medical care, will be offered a mask before entering a Saint Alphonsus facility and before being permitted to proceed directly to their clinic or care location;

One visitor per patient at a time;

No visitors under 14 years of age;

Do not visit if you are sick.

Only visitors from immediate family members, patient advocates and clergy who meet the above criteria will be permitted to visit with patients.

Visitors are also requested to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer while visiting Saint Alphonsus hospitals.

The guidelines are posted at all entrances to Saint Alphonsus hospitals in Boise, Nampa, Ontario, and Baker City, Oregon. Guidance posters will also be posted at Saint Alphonsus clinics soon.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus