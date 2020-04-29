Saint Alphonsus pediatrician urges parents to maintain scheduled vaccinations during pandemic

"The risk to children from preventable diseases like measles and pertussis is important to remember at this time of crisis."

BOISE, Idaho — A pediatrician at Saint Alphonsus in Boise is urging parents to continue scheduling appointments for their children to receive scheduled vaccines despite Idaho's stay-at-home order.

Those scheduled vaccines include pertussis, also known as whooping cough, as well as chickenpox and measles, mumps and rubella.

The risk of delaying immunizations for preventable disease is greater than the fear of contracting COVID-19 from visiting a doctor, said Dr. Naya Antink, pediatric medical director for Saint Alphonsus Medical Group.

"While we don't know everything about the novel coronavirus, we believe it is usually less severe in children. Most children may even become infected and show no symptoms and recover from the virus without complications," Antink said in a written press release. "However, certain vaccine-preventable diseases like pertussis and Haemophilus influenza can lead to serious complications and death in susceptible children."

There is concern that delaying scheduled vaccines due to the coronavirus pandemic could lead to public health complications in the future.

In the last several years, there have been widespread outbreaks of preventable diseases across the country, clarifying that many childhood diseases with preventative vaccines have not gone away, according to Antink.

"The risk to children from preventable diseases like measles and pertussis is important to remember at this time of crisis," Antink said.

Saint Alphonsus has implemented safety measures to minimize interaction between sick and healthy patients. These measures include screening visitors upon entering the clinic, allotting times and spaces for visitors to enter the clinic and directing those with COVID-19 related symptoms to specific testing tents.

"It is safe to bring your healthy child to our clinic for wellness visits," Antink wrote in a press release. "And if your child is sick, we have designated locations with pediatric-trained providers to assess your child and offer any treatment and advice to families."

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus