Saint Alphonsus pauses non-emergency surgeries in Boise and Nampa due to COVID-19 surge

BOISE, Idaho — The Saint Alphonsus Health System announced on Tuesday night all non-emergency surgeries and procedures that require overnight stays due to the recent COVID-19 surge sweeping the Gem State. The St. Luke's Health System made a similar announcement on Tuesday.

The pause will impact the health system's medical centers in Boise and in Nampa through Sept. 18.

According to officials, "Urgent, emergent and medically necessary, time-sensitive procedures and medical care are still being done at both hospitals."

The president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center said in a statement that they anticipate the pause being only temporary and the situation is being monitored so normal operations can soon resume.

"The growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations added to a record summer volume of trauma and medical emergencies, like heart attack, strokes, and cancer are creating stress on our health system capacity. In order to safely provide the best care possible, we are reallocating resources to COVID-19 care," David McFadyen said in a statement.

Travis Leach, the president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center - Nampa, said in a statement that the COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective and everyone should get one.

"To preserve capacity in our hospitals, we are asking Idahoans to protect themselves and serve their neighbors by choosing to get vaccinated," Leach said.

