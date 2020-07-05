Risch: Senate to hold hearings on handling of pandemic by World Health Organization, China

The senator from Idaho says they are not getting much in the way of cooperation, so Congress is going to step in.

BOISE, Idaho — Last month, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch called for an investigation into the World Health Organization and its dealings with China during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, other countries are joining in to demand answers from Chinese officials. So far, China has refused to oblige.

Risch, who is chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told KTVB Wednesday evening that he and other colleagues recently requested the secretary general of the United Nations do a "deep dive" into the World Health Organization and their handling of the pandemic.

The UN declined the request.

Risch also said he is not surprised that China is refusing to cooperate with demands for an investigation, noting that the country's rationale was, "We had a problem and we took care of it. Our communist system is more suited than a democracy to handle things."

"That is very frightening when you hear them have a take on it like that," Risch said.

So, Congress is going to step in.

"We're going to have hearings," Risch said. "I can't say how many or what form. Obviously starting with the WHO and then one on China's role in this whole thing and what they did or didn't do.

"And what's really important to me and the most important thing to me is where do we go from here," he added. "This is the sixth pandemic we've had since 2003 and this is going to happen again. That's an absolute certainty. And my view is we really need to focus on what kind of an institution we put together, whether it's through the WHO or a different institution that can respond to a pandemic like this."

