Resident at Boise nursing home dies from COVID-19

Another 14 staff and residents have either tested positive for the virus or are considered probable cases.

BOISE, Idaho — A resident of a Boise-based skilled care facility has died due to COVID-19 related illness, Central District Health announced Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, who was in her 60s with underlying health conditions, was a resident of Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab. (Note, CDH previously reported the woman was in her 80s).

An additional 14 staff members and residents have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are probable cases, CDH said. Any other residents or staff associated with the care center who develop symptoms will be counted as probable cases.

The care center has been proactive in its response and continues to work cooperatively with Central District Health on measures and guidance, CDH officials said.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, seven Ada County residents confirmed to have COVID-19 have died. Another two people with probable COVID-19 have also died. Probable death cases include people whose death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing to death without laboratory confirmation.

"Each individual that our community loses to this virus is a reminder of how serious this illness can be, and the importance of everyone, especially those in good health, doing all that they can to protect some of our most vulnerable residents," CDH Director Russ Duke said in a statement.

