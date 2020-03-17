Rep. Fulcher explains why he voted no on coronavirus aid bill that would provide free testing, expand sick pay

The Republican Representative was one of 40 House members to vote against the bill that addresses the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson supports another round of massive spending bills to help address the growing coronavirus pandemic. Last Friday, a spending bill with billions of dollars in aid for the coronavirus passed the House of Representatives on a 363-40 vote and is now on its way to the Senate.

However, Simpson's counterpart, Rep. Russ Fulcher, was one of 40 representatives out of 438 to vote against the bill.

He told KTVB that he voted against it because he didn't know what was all in the bill and felt that Republican leadership in the House was left out of the process of making the bill.

"Before I promote spending $50 billion dollars, I want to know what's in it," he said, "and if the president had agreed in principle and the Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin had negotiated it... would've been shared with what the principals were. Lots of times, the devils in the details and that wasn't available yet."

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides coronavirus testing, even to those without health insurance, sick pay and boosts food programs. It would also provide two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.

Fulcher said he was also concerned about how the bill would impact local businesses.

While the coronavirus spreads, President Trump is calling for billions of dollars more in coronavirus funding.

