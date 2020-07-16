Post Falls DMV closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The asymptomatic employee was working at the Post Falls Office July 6-10, the release says.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Department of Motor Vehicles office is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Kootenai County Assessor.

Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs said customers visiting the office and other employees working at the location may have been exposed to the virus.

Kovacs said the Post Falls office will be closed temporarily until further notice.

Anyone who visited the office between July 6 and July 15, or has a family member that did, should contact their health care provider, according to the release.

Appointments scheduled at the Post Falls DMV for July 16 and after will be transferred to the Coeur d’Alene Office at 451 N. Government Way.