Portland Pride Festival goes virtual this year

A huge event to celebrate Portland's LGBTQ community is going virtual this year due to the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Pride Parade has been going on since the 1970s. This year, because of the pandemic, the parade will be going virtual.

Last year an estimated 45,000 people packed the streets of Portland for the annual event to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Pride Northwest, the organization that has been hosting the parade since 1994, says the virtual parade will include performances from local artists, a drag show and flashback to 1999.

"We will live broadcast the recording of the 1999 Pride Parade, that year is important for a lot of different reasons," said Pride Northwest Director Debra Porta.

Porta said there were a lot of people in the 1999 parade that are no longer with us. She thinks the community will be able to recognize and connect with some of those familiar faces.

Your pics: Portland Pride Parade 1/32

2/32

3/32

4/32

5/32

6/32

7/32

8/32

9/32

10/32

11/32

12/32

13/32

14/32

15/32

16/32

17/32

18/32

19/32

20/32

21/32

22/32

23/32

24/32

25/32

26/32

27/32

28/32

29/32

30/32

31/32

32/32 1 / 32

Porta also said the organization has been paying close attention to the converstations and the protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

"We have a very intentional focus to utilize our platform and lift up and provide significant visibility to the black queer and trans community we have here," Porta said.

A lot has changed since the early days of the Pride Parade, according to Porta. She said there were times when the public was not so accepting.

"As far as pride goes, really the change is around the community engagement.”