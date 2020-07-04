Police warn about scammers trying to take advantage of COVID-19

There are several scams the Boise Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for.

BOISE, Idaho — A warning from the Boise Police Department, scammers could be looking to prey on people who are struggling in the coronavirus crisis.



Here are a couple scams they want to look out for:

First, sweepstakes or grant scams.



Police say scammers are trying to tempt people with the possibility of free money.



We're told they are seeing a trend of scammers asking for taxes to be paid in advance, usually by purchasing gift cards or wiring money.



They're also looking for you to give out personal information like your bank account number and passwords to deposit the fake prize money.

Scammers are also trying to take advantage of the stimulus checks coming out.



They're contacting people claiming to be the Internal Revenue Service and trying to verify Social Security numbers or bank account information.



Keep in mind -- the IRS will not call, text or email you.



You will be mailed a check or given a direct deposit based off your tax returns.



Police also suggest you file your taxes as soon as possible. With the tax deadline being extended they say criminals may try to file taxes in your name.



There are also scammers looking to take advantage of the census.

Police want to remind you that census workers will never ask you for things like your Social Security number, your citizenship status, or bank account numbers.



Police say you should be on the lookout for these scams. You should also talk to vulnerable people in your life about avoiding them.

