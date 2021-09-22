Pocatello-Chubbuck school board votes to require masks

Opting out of the requirement will require a "legitimate medical exemption," according to the district.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Students and staff in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will be required to wear a mask to school starting Monday, the school board voted.

The 3-2 decision came Tuesday evening, and will apply to all grades K-12. Opting out of the requirement will require a "legitimate medical exemption," according to the district.

School officials said a mask requirement is the most effective way to ensure that school could continue in person as COVID-19 cases soar.

“As we continue to prioritize in-person learning, we recognize that to remain in school and to maintain all of our activities, we will need the cooperation of our staff, learners parents and patrons as we all persist in navigating the challenging conditions Covid-19 has on operating our schools safely and effectively," Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said.

Crisis standards of care have been expanded across the state as hospitals become overwhelmed by the surge in infections. The number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care beds hit a new record Friday, with 192 patients. A total of 2,662 Idahoans have died from the virus.

Several other school districts around the state have also made masks mandatory, including the Boise School District and West Ada School District. To read Pocatello-Chubbuck's full Covid-19 roadmap for the 2021-2022 school year, click here.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus