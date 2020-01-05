Phased reopening begins Monday for Meridian City Hall, other city facilities

The city's public meetings will continue to be held using remote communication technology.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho's second-largest city is reopening its city hall to the public on Monday, with modified hours and screening procedures designed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Meridian city officials released a statement outlining the phased reopening Thursday night, following Idaho Gov. Brad Little's announcement that the statewide stay-home order is expiring, and being replaced with a "stay healthy" order.

Stage One of the statewide phased reopening began Friday morning.

In their statement, Meridian officials said they "appreciate Governor Little laying the framework for the reopening, and we encourage businesses to adhere to the governor's order and implement safe business practices to help provide confidence to both their customers and community. When eligible to open, it needs to be done responsibly."

Many City of Meridian employees have been working remotely since mid-March.

As the city begins its phased plan, Meridian City Hall and other facilities will reopen to the public at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 4. Those facilities will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays.

City employees will take part in a COVID-19 screening process, which includes a no-touch temperature reading and a short symptom assessment. The public is asked to participate on a voluntary basis.

Anyone experiencing two or more COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to stay out of the building.

People who need to conduct financial transactions with the city are encouraged to use online methods if possible.

Hand sanitizer and face coverings will be available for people entering city buildings. Also, signs will be posted to remind visitors to maintain safe social distancing and proper hygiene.

Many city employees will continue to work remotely. Those who will be working on-site will be provided with cloth face coverings. They'll also have new guidelines, including increased washing of hands and cleaning of surfaces.

Even though Meridian City Hall will be open, public meetings will continue in their "virtual" format.

