Person presumed to have coronavirus lives in Washington County and works at Lake Oswego elementary school

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has its first presumed case of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The person who is believed to be infected lives in Washington County and is an employee at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego, according to Oregon Health Authority.

Authorities are working to identify people who were within close contact with the person and may have been exposed. Contact tracing is the top priority, according to Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen. Anyone who was exposed will be notified by health officials.

It's not known how the person got coronavirus. There is no known travel exposure and it appears to be a case of community spread, officials said.

The person tested positive for coronavirus Friday afternoon at a public health laboratory in Hillsboro. A confirmation test will be done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until that confirmation test is done, the case will be categorized as presumptive. Results of the confirmation test could be known as early as this weekend.

The person is being treated at Kaiser Permanente Westside Hospital in Hillsboro.

Gov. Brown said the state is taking this first presumptive coronavirus case seriously. She said people should stay calm and go about their daily lives.

Allen said people should continue to cover coughs and sneezes and wash their hands to avoid getting infected. If you have symptoms of the cold or flu, you should stay home and call your health care provider for instruction on what to do next.

As of Feb. 25, Oregon was monitoring 76 people who had traveled to China. Counties were monitoring 178 people.