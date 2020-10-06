Meridian parents gets creative to celebrate baby's birth with family

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Parnell family of Meridian is now a family of three!



Having a baby is a little different for all families right now because of COVID-19. For new mom Samantha Parnell, not having her parents with her was tough.



The good news? They were able to FaceTime grandma in for the birth, and they visited and had dinner together through the windows. They had to get creative. New dad, Ben Parnell, wants to thank the staff at Saint Alphonsus for being so wonderful to them.



Welcome to the world Finn Parnell! Your parents will have quite the birth story to tell you someday. You will share that unique story with so many other babies born in 2020.