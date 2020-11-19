Panhandle Health Board approves mask mandate

Face masks will be required across the Panhandle Health District's jurisdiction for the next 60 days.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — After voting to rescind a mask requirement for Kootenai County in October, the Panhandle Health District Board passed another mask mandate on Thursday afternoon.

The mandate passed with a 4-2 vote Thursday. One board members declined to vote.

The moves come as COVID-19 cases surge throughout Idaho. Panhandle Health District reported 201 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in Idaho's five northern counties on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Gov. Brad Little announced last week that he would roll the entire state back into a modified Phase 2 of its reopening plan as coronavirus cases threatened to overwhelm the healthcare system. He has not imposed a statewide mask mandate.

A recommendation for Kootenai County residents to wear masks remains in place.

Masks were already required in Coeur d'Alene prior to the vote, with some exceptions, as of Tuesday, Oct. 27 after the city council voted in favor of a mandate. The Post Falls City Council declined to pass a mask mandate for all residents but is requiring face coverings on city property.