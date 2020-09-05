Over 20 Idaho beef plant workers sickened with coronavirus

Plant manager Steve Cherry said the facility remains open with enhanced cleaning and sanitation programs and protective gear for all workers.

KUNA, Idaho — Central District Health officials say at least 23 employees at a beef processing plant near Boise, Idaho, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health district spokesperson Christine Myron told The Idaho Statesman that one additional employee at the facility in Kuna is presumed to have the virus and two other contract employees have tested positive.

She says the majority of the employees have recovered.

CS Beef Packers plant manager Steve Cherry said the facility remains open with enhanced cleaning and sanitation programs and protective gear for all workers.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus