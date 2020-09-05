x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

coronavirus

Over 20 Idaho beef plant workers sickened with coronavirus

Plant manager Steve Cherry said the facility remains open with enhanced cleaning and sanitation programs and protective gear for all workers.

KUNA, Idaho — Central District Health officials say at least 23 employees at a beef processing plant near Boise, Idaho, have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Health district spokesperson Christine Myron told The Idaho Statesman that one additional employee at the facility in Kuna is presumed to have the virus and two other contract employees have tested positive. 

She says the majority of the employees have recovered. 

CS Beef Packers plant manager Steve Cherry said the facility remains open with enhanced cleaning and sanitation programs and protective gear for all workers.

RELATED: Meatpackers cautiously reopen plants amid coronavirus fears

RELATED: VERIFY: Here's the basics of the food supply chain amidst COVID-19

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: 'Where's the Beef?' | Meat shortage leaves some Wendy's without hamburgers

RELATED: Costco to temporarily limit meat purchases to 3 items per person