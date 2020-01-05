Outdoor public pools in Boise to be closed this summer

All six of the city's outdoor pools will be closed in 2020, according to the Boise Parks and Recreation Department.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city leaders announced that because of the uncertainty surrounding the continued spread of the coronavirus, they will not be opening the city's municipal pools this year.

That word came from the Boise Parks and Recreation Department Friday morning a day after Mayor Lauren McLean mentioned the closure during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the COVID-19 uncertainty, officials cited public safety and the cost evaluations of a shortened season as factors in the decision.

“The health and safety of our residents is important – and this was a very tough call,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “After taking into consideration the continued protocols surrounding physical distancing and limited group gatherings that will be in place for the foreseeable future, and understanding the impact that would have on our admissions and fiscal accountability, we believe it is the right decision for the city and the community. We know this is disappointing news for many families and we look forward to reopening safely in 2021.”

The city of Boise owns and operates six outdoor pools:

Borah Pool (801 Aurora Drive)

Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview Street)

Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Avenue)

Lowell Pool (1601 N. 28th Street)

Natatorium Pool and Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Avenue)

South Pool (921 S. Shoshone Street)

Since the pools will not be open in 2020 that means there will be no swimming lessons and no Youth Summer Recreational Swim Team.

