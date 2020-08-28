Of the five ZIP codes with the largest increases, three were in Marion County.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) shows some of the largest COVID-19 spikes last week were in Marion and Multnomah counties.

In its weekly report published Wednesday, OHA updated the breakdown of cases across the state by ZIP code. The data is current as of 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. Of the 11 areas that had the most new coronavirus cases last week, six were in Multnomah or Marion counties. Of the five ZIP codes with the largest increases, three were in Marion County. Those three together, in the Woodburn and Salem areas, saw 223 new cases.

For the second consecutive week, the Ontario area, in Malheur County, saw the biggest spike: 97914 had 102 new cases.

Other areas that saw noticeable jumps last week were in Jackson, Yamhill and Umatilla counties.

Here’s a look at the 11 ZIP codes with the most new cases:

97914 (Ontario, Malheur County): 102 new cases (from 685 to 787 total cases)

(Woodburn, Marion County): (680 to 777) 97305 (Northeast of Salem, Marion County): 72 (505 to 577)

(Medford, Jackson County): (191 to 260) 97301 (Salem, Marion County): 54 (533 to 587)

(McMinnville, Yamhill County): (259 to 308) 97233 (Rockwood/Centennial, Multnomah County): 38 (611 to 649)

(Hillsboro, Washington County): (434 to 471) 97838 (Hermiston, Umatilla County): 35 (1,375 to 1,410)

(Centennial, Multnomah County): (612 to 645) 97030 (Gresham, Multnomah County): 31 (372 to 403)

Here’s a look at the 11 ZIP codes with the highest increase of cases by percentage:

97501 (Medford, Jackson County): 36% (191 to 260 total cases)

(Ashland, Jackson County): (22 to 29) 97424 (Cottage Grove, Lane County): 29% (17 to 22)

(Central Point, Jackson County): (62 to 79) 97814 (Baker City, Baker County): 22% (50 to 61)

(Dundee, Yamhill County): (35 to 42) 97089 (Damascus, Clackamas County): 20% (59 to 71)

(Lincoln City, Lincoln County): (62 to 74) 97002 (Aurora, Marion County): 19% (36 to 43)

(Medford, Jackson County): (111 to 132) 97128 (McMinnville, Yamhill County): 18% (259 to 308)

How many COVID-19 cases are in your ZIP code? Check here

Although the areas listed above saw noticeable increases, OHA noted in its weekly report that cases statewide decreased 13% from the week before. The positive test rate also dropped to 5.1% last week, down from 5.4% the previous week.

While there’s been progress in limiting the spread of the virus, Oregon still has a long way to go before benchmarks to resume in-person classes are hit. Experts said the average amount of daily cases would need to about 60. Currently, more than 200 daily cases are typically reported.