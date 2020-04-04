Oregon sending ventilators to New York

Governor Kate Brown said Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to help the state of New York because they are in a position to do so right now.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state is sending ventilators to the New York.

She wrote on Twitter Saturday morning that New York needs more ventilators and Oregon is answering their call for help: "We'll be sending 140 ventilators to help NY because Oregon is in a better position right now. We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response."

Gov. Brown said Oregon doesn't have everything we need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic; we need more personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing. But she says we can respond to New York's call and help today with ventilators.

"We are all in this together," Gov. Brown wrote on Twitter.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to her tweets, saying, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. NYS will repay the favor when Oregon needs it".

The governor's press secretary Charles Boyle said in a statement Saturday morning that Gov. Cuomo reached out to every state in the country asking for help because they are in desperate need of additional ventilators.

"Governor Brown made the decision to send 140 ventilators to help save the lives of New York’s critical COVID-19 patients, because Oregon is in a better position right now," Boyle said.

New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and their hospitals are at full capacity, overrun with sick patients and overwhelmed.

"At this stage in Oregon, our social distancing measures are helping to ensure that our hospitals have enough ventilators for our current number of COVID-19 patients. If Oregon later finds itself in need of ventilators, New York and other states will respond to our call for assistance," Boyle said in the statement.