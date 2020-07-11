Oregon reports 988 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total number of cases to 49,587.
COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 729, the OHA said Nov. 7.
Today's cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon.
These high case numbers are a stark reminder of why the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 announced yesterday by Governor Kate Brown are being implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Oregon set a new record for daily reported COVID-19 cases with 805 cases. Friday's number of reported cases is the second-highest number reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.
Brown announced on Friday a two-week pause on social activities in counties where COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Clackamas County health officials reported on Saturday the county is "on the cusp" of being added to the list of counties restricting activities.
“Clackamas County residents will find out Monday if we’re subject to these further restrictions,” said Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County Public Health Officer. “But there are things we can do now to keep our guard up – and keep our businesses open.”
Dr. Present listed a number of steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our families, our friends and our communities:
- Cancel larger social gatherings
- Use these social limits to guide your Thanksgiving and holiday plans
- Gather indoors less often, with fewer people, for a shorter time
- Continue to wear face coverings
- Continue to physically distance yourself from others — at least 6 feet
- Continue to wash your hands often – especially before eating and touching your face
- Get your flu shot
- Stay home if you’re sick, or have been in contact with someone who’s sick
Brown posted a tweet online in response to Saturday's staggering case numbers for the state of Oregon saying Oregonians need to be on the "offense" in order to protect one another COVID-19.
The counties with the highest numbers of cases Saturday were Multnomah with 240 cases, Washington with 133 cases and Clackamas with 129 cases.
Here are the counties with new cases reported Saturday:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 8
- Clackamas: 129
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 32
- Douglas: 23
- Grant: 17
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 78
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 10
- Klamath: 12
- Lane: 75
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 15
- Marion: 75
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 240
- Polk: 12
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 27
- Union: 10
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 133
- Yamhill: 45
The OHA released the following information Saturday about the 13 people who died:
- Oregon’s 717th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 718th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 719th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Nov. 6 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 720th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 31 at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 721st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 30 at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 722nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 723rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 724th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Oct. 29 at her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 725th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 726th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 727th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 728th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 729th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.