Oregon Health Authority won't reveal how many people are being monitored for coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority refuses to reveal how many people in the state are being monitored for the coronavirus, now called COVID-19.

Spokesman Jonathan Modie said “there is a lot of stigma connected to the virus right now.”

He added that withholding the total number of people monitored would “protect the privacy of the individuals we are monitoring.”

He also cited a state law, ORS 433.008, which he said means “any information obtained by OHA or a local public health authority in the course of an investigation of a reportable disease or disease outbreak is confidential."

KGW is not asking for names or addresses, only seeking the entire number.

In comparison, the state of Washington posts on their public website the number of folks being monitored.

And in California, the California Department of Public Health reports 7,600 people statewide are self-monitoring.

Knute Buehler, a leading Republican in Oregon who is now running for Congress, and happens to be a medical doctor, issued a statement on OHA’s refusal.