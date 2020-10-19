With COVID-19 cases again surging, Oregon updates face mask guidance

Officials now recommend people wear a mask instead of a face shield, except in limited situations when a face shield is appropriate.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday issued updated guidance for wearing face coverings in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

People are now required to wear face coverings in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workplaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace.

Face coverings are also now required at outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities.

OHA also changed its guidance on the use of face shields. Officials now recommend people wear a mask instead of a face shield, except in limited situations when a face shield is appropriate such as communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing-impaired and needs to read lips.

The updated recommendations come as coronavirus cases in Oregon are again on the rise. During the week of Oct. 5-Oct. 11, more Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 than any other week since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations were at their highest peak since mid-July. The positive test rate for the virus in Oregon was at 6.4% that week.

“COVID-19 is surging again,” OHA said in a press release Monday.

Health officials continue to recommend people take the following precautions to limit the spread of the virus: