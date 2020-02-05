x
coronavirus

Oregon coronavirus updates May 2: Woodburn police find wake with dozens in attendance

COVID-19 continues to spread in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Saturday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

Overnight updates:

  • The state plans to add 600 contact tracers for COVID-19 outbreaks. Some positions will be paid while others will be volunteer. Learn more
  • Oregon State University said Friday it will begin to open some portions of its campuses later this month. Learn more
  • Court-appointed special advocates (CASA) are maintaining the connection they've built with kids separated from their families while lifting their spirits. Learn more
  • Woodburn police discovered a funeral wake with dozens of people in attendance this week but failed to immediately shut it down despite Gov. Kate Brown’s order halting large gatherings to stem the spread of coronavirus. Learn more

WATCH: Your coronavirus questions answered

National updates:

  • The U.S. death toll passed 65,000 early Saturday morning. Learn more
  • New York nursing home links 98 deaths to virus. Learn more