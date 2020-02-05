Oregon coronavirus updates May 2: 57 new cases, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We post a new blog post every day that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
As of Saturday afternoon:
- Oregon: 109 deaths, 2,635 cases, 60,136 tests (57,501 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 824 deaths, 14,637 cases, 198,724 tests (184,087 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 65,908 deaths, 1,121,414 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 242,010 deaths, 3,402,409 cases Latest global numbers
1 p.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority announced in its daily update that there are 57 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and an additional 5 people have died from the virus. Learn more
11 a.m.
- The rally in Salem has begun with a group of people standing outside the capital building calling for the reopening of Oregon.
10:45 a.m.
- A group calling itself Oregon Uniting for Liberty plans to rally in Salem at noon. As of Saturday morning, more than 900 people say on Facebook that they plan to attend the event, with another 2,400 interested.
10 a.m.
- A Portland Whole Foods worker is speaking out on behalf of his fellow employees because most, he says, are fearful of retaliation from the grocery chain's parent company, Amazon. Learn more
Overnight updates:
- The state plans to add 600 contact tracers for COVID-19 outbreaks. Some positions will be paid while others will be volunteer. Learn more
- Oregon State University said Friday it will begin to open some portions of its campuses later this month. Learn more
- Court-appointed special advocates (CASA) are maintaining the connection they've built with kids separated from their families while lifting their spirits. Learn more
- Woodburn police discovered a funeral wake with dozens of people in attendance this week but failed to immediately shut it down despite Gov. Kate Brown’s order halting large gatherings to stem the spread of coronavirus. Learn more
National updates:
- The U.S. death toll passed 65,000 early Saturday morning. Learn more
- New York nursing home links 98 deaths to virus. Learn more