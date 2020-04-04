Oregon coronavirus updates April 4: 100 more positive cases reported in Oregon bringing total to 999

COVID-19 continues to spread in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Saturday morning:

4 p.m.

100 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Oregon as the state continued to test people. An additional four deaths were also reported. Learn more.

9:30 a.m.

Surviving on Portland’s streets was already a daily struggle before the coronavirus pandemic reached Oregon. Now, Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order and the ensuing closures have taken away the few respites that houseless people had from Portland’s damp and frigid springtime weather. Learn more

8:30 a.m.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the Oregon is sending ventilators to the New York. She wrote on Twitter Saturday morning: "We'll be sending 140 ventilators to help NY because Oregon is in a better position right now. We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response." Learn More

Overnight updates:

Thirteen of the 16 people who contracted coronavirus at a Lebanon, Oregon veterans’ home have recovered, state health officials said Friday. Learn more

After weeks of school closures due to COVID-19, several students and teachers reunited Friday, from a distance. Teachers drove through the school’s neighborhoods where students and families lined the streets. Learn more

If your driver's license expired on or after March 1, and you are unable to renew it, it will still be accepted as identification at checkpoints. Learn more

The CDC and the White House are now recommending that we all wear cloth protective masks when we go out in public. Here's how you can make one at home. Learn more

GLOBAL UPDATES

Saturday morning

Delta Air Lines pilots union says over 50 pilots tested positive

The U.S. Embassy in Russia is trying to repatriate Americans

Spain moved ahead of Italy as the country with the second-most infections behind the United States.

Britain may ease some nationwide lockdown measures by the end of May.

Couple in India name their newborn twins Corona and Covid.

China held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak. Learn more

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1.1 million with almost 60,000 deaths and 233,000 recoveries.